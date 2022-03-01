Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 57,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 1,572.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on IPI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Shares of IPI opened at $56.89 on Tuesday. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $764.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 2.23.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

