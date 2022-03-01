Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,044,653 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 584,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $192,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 39.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 979.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 27.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 154.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.