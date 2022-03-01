Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173 ($96.24).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($114.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,300 ($84.53) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays set a GBX 8,800 ($118.07) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($96.61) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($77.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($107.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

