Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.81. 12,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,328. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.44. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $22.71 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.91% and a negative net margin of 2,020.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 566.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,182,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,161 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,450,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

