Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $180.00

Shares of Reach plc (LON:RCH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 180 ($2.42) and last traded at GBX 181.04 ($2.43), with a volume of 1023079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($3.05).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 285 ($3.82) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 258.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09. The stock has a market cap of £577.27 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.46 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Reach’s previous dividend of $2.75. This represents a yield of 1.96%. Reach’s payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

Reach Company Profile (LON:RCH)

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

