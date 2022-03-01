RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:RMAX opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.79. RE/MAX has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.23%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 134.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

