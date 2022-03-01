RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 2.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.8%.

RCI Hospitality stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $616.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.00. RCI Hospitality has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $94.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RICK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on RCI Hospitality in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RICK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 6,086.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 365.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. 53.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

