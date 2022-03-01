Raymond James Increases Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Price Target to $150.00

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LNG. Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.92.

Shares of LNG opened at $132.90 on Friday. Cheniere Energy has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($6.99). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.27%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blackstone Inc boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,748,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $561,416,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,040 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,428,000 after purchasing an additional 188,732 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,434,000 after purchasing an additional 772,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.7% during the third quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 2,530,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $247,193,000 after purchasing an additional 343,903 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

