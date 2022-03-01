Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

RDUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp bought 560,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $4,496,741.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,946,997 shares of company stock worth $14,129,893. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,959,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,158,000 after buying an additional 3,284,305 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,353,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,126,000 after buying an additional 2,042,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,553,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after buying an additional 33,509 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Radius Health by 6,788.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 928,986 shares during the period.

RDUS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 876,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,834. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $393.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Radius Health will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

