Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $9,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
