Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,924 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXT. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,124,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,801 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 667,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,080,000 after purchasing an additional 519,232 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth $9,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,831,000 after purchasing an additional 391,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 24.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,948,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,207,000 after purchasing an additional 381,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RXT opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

