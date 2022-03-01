Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QIPT shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 446,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 160,250 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $641,000. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIPT stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Quipt Home Medical has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $153.81 million and a P/E ratio of -14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.81.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.12 million for the quarter. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

