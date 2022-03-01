Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.78.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.00.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

