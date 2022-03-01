Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QBR.B. Scotiabank cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$35.78.

Shares of TSE QBR.B opened at C$27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$27.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.00.

About Quebecor (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

