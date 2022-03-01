Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.90. 14,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,201. Quanta Services has a twelve month low of $78.79 and a twelve month high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.60.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.36%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after acquiring an additional 163,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.