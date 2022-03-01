Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Churchill Downs Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

CHDN opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

