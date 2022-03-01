Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Churchill Downs Incorporated Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Churchill Downs in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will earn $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.74. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Churchill Downs’ Q2 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 92.04%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHDN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

CHDN opened at $240.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.23. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $175.01 and a 1-year high of $262.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.