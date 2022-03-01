Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Issued By KeyCorp

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $10.00 on Monday. Berry has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $800.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 2.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently -119.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarVal Investors LP raised its holdings in Berry by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CarVal Investors LP now owns 5,188,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,408,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,432 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,085,000 after purchasing an additional 242,008 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after purchasing an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Berry during the 4th quarter valued at $20,564,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Berry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

