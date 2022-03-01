Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LOW. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.30.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $221.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.59. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

