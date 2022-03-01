Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Main Street Capital Co. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Main Street Capital in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.40. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $35.73 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 53.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

