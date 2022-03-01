Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Inari Medical, Inc. Reduced by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:NARI)

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Inari Medical in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inari Medical’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 549.91 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,835 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,752. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

