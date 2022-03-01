Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:CLDT)

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

