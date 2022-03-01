Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Aeva Technologies, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aeva Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aeva Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.57.

NYSE AEVA opened at $4.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $898.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $18.91.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,099.60% and a negative return on equity of 18.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

