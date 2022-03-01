Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for MGP Ingredients, Inc. Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:MGPI)

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGP Ingredients in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.06. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MGP Ingredients’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

MGPI stock opened at $79.61 on Monday. MGP Ingredients has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.27.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 26,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,022,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 7.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $247,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,385 shares of company stock worth $762,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

