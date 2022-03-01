Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Issued By SVB Leerink

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nevro in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.58). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nevro’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Nevro from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $71.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.49. Nevro has a 12 month low of $60.59 and a 12 month high of $182.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 476.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nevro in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

