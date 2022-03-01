Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.12. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.15.

Shares of IRTC opened at $129.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.62. iRhythm Technologies has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $161.77.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Douglas Devine sold 4,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $556,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Vort sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $344,216.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,100 shares of company stock worth $1,221,999 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

