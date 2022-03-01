Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.
In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
About Pure Storage (Get Rating)
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pure Storage (PSTG)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.