Pure Storage (PSTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.41. Pure Storage has a 52 week low of $16.79 and a 52 week high of $35.09.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PSTG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

