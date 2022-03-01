PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,730 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,075 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after buying an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 44.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,270. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $42.31 and a one year high of $63.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays upped their price target on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.55.

PulteGroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.