Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmonx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.78.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $26.26 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.76.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.33% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $672,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,159 shares of company stock worth $2,282,684 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

