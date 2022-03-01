PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.11.

PTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total value of $580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $112.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,590. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.39. PTC has a 12-month low of $103.44 and a 12-month high of $153.73.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

