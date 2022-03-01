PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) Stake Increased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 314.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 45.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 189.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 119.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 68.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PSB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks stock opened at $159.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.56. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.96 and a one year high of $189.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

