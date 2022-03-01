Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BGAOY shares. Citigroup lowered Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Proximus from €18.00 ($20.22) to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Proximus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Proximus alerts:

OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $3.95 on Friday. Proximus has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0694 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th.

Proximus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Proximus SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates its business through the following segments: Consumer Business Unit (CBU); Enterprise Business Unit (EBU); Technology Unit (TEC); Wholesale Unit (WU); International Carrier Services (ICS); and Staff and Support (S&S). The CBU segment sells voice products and services, internet and television, both on fixed mobile networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.