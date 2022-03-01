Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Shares of PTGX traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.53. The stock had a trading volume of 32,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,691. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94. Protagonist Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 1,378.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 65,107 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 76,843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2,491.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 69,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 66,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,025,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

