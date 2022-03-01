PROG (NYSE:PRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $28.83

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.83 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 12581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Get PROG alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.75 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in PROG during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $39,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth about $105,000. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Company Profile (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.