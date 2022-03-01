Profound Medical (PRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Profound Medical to post earnings of C($0.43) per share for the quarter.

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$13.56 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$11.26 and a 1 year high of C$30.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 24.26 and a quick ratio of 22.29. The company has a market cap of C$281.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

