Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

PRIM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. 602,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 80,398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 31,510 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,906,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

