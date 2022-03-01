Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. Primoris Services’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.
PRIM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.37. 602,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $41.76.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.
