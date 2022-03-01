Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $10,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 68.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 1,204.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Primerica by 81.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $456,715.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $129.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $179.51.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $724.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 17th that permits the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

