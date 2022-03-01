Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $579.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.