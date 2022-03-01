Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAX traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.93. The company had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,248. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $579.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.51.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRAX. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Praxis Precision Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,976,000 after buying an additional 759,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2,168.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 95,608 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 93,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 82.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.