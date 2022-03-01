Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP David Mh Matthews Sells 2,500 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $224,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.00. 451,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,893. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.85. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 18.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,064 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $460,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

