PotCoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $61.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,473.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,940.42 or 0.06763763 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.42 or 0.00263196 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00778253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00070986 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.00398154 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.16 or 0.00205088 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,412,185 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

