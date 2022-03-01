Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLYM. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $26.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a market cap of $902.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

