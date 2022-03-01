PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.56.

Shares of MYPS stock opened at $4.56 on Friday. PLAYSTUDIOS has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Pascal bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 136,100 shares of company stock worth $613,452 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $2,206,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 15.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

