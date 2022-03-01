PIXEL Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,035.00 (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. PIXEL has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $2,035.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PIXEL has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,132.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.57 or 0.00739978 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00197579 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00031749 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

