Piper Sandler Weighs in on Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACRS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

ACRS stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $912.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.96% and a negative return on equity of 48.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $15,735,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,560,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 454.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,070,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,793,000 after purchasing an additional 877,272 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,420,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,568,000 after acquiring an additional 722,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

