Piper Sandler Trims AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Target Price to $15.00

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 63.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of RCEL opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. AVITA Medical has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $229.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $94,496.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the second quarter worth $215,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 24.1% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 82.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 368,380 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in AVITA Medical during the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 30.2% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

