Piper Sandler Cuts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $44.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LAW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.23.

Shares of LAW opened at $37.78 on Friday. CS Disco has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $69.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,499,000 after buying an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

