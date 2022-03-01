Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NuVasive in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for NuVasive’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $302.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NuVasive in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $45.45 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.56.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 636 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in NuVasive by 17.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NuVasive by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuVasive Company Profile (Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.