Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NYSE PNW traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $70.83. 1,072,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,885. Pinnacle West Capital has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after buying an additional 92,588 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

