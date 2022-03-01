Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Announces Earnings Results

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.21), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.21. 1,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.65 and a quick ratio of 10.65. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.06.

In related news, EVP Patrick Brindle sold 3,534 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $186,453.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $33,999.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,933 shares of company stock valued at $333,980 and sold 9,685 shares valued at $512,591. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 337.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,446 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 234,924 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,450 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,500 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 15.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLL. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

