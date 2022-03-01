Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 517.50 ($6.94).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PETS shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($7.04) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of PETS stock traded down GBX 1.02 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 363.78 ($4.88). 1,165,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,947. Pets at Home Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 347.60 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 524.50 ($7.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 422.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.91.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

