Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.
Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.
In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of WOOF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.50. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.
Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.
