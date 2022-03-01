Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.11.

Several research firms have commented on WOOF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised Petco Health and Wellness from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CFO Brian Larose bought 5,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $99,681.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 262.5% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WOOF stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.50. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $28.73.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

