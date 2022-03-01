Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PSNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Personalis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.88.

Shares of PSNL opened at $10.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $470.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.63. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 76.29% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,060 shares of company stock worth $1,852,035. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Personalis by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,277,000 after buying an additional 1,137,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,637,000 after buying an additional 857,372 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Personalis by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after buying an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Personalis by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 437,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 218,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Personalis by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,005,000 after buying an additional 187,201 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

