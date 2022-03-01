PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.37.

PKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $179.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 41.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,394,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,687,835,000 after acquiring an additional 953,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,065,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,018,417,000 after acquiring an additional 583,525 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,082,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,630,283,000 after purchasing an additional 492,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $73,691,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile (Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.